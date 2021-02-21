West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dhupguri profile: CPM eyes redemption in former stronghold

It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,51,197 electors and 260 polling stations

TheDhupguri Assembly constituency is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,51,197 electors and 260 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dhupguri in the previous Assembly election was 88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Mitali Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Dhupguri seat, securing 90,781 votes. Roy defeated a CPM candidate, making it the first time since 1977 that the seat was not held by the latter.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,26,682-strong population, 81.52 percent is rural and 18.48 percent is urban. The Dhupguri assembly segment consists of Dhupguri-II, Dhupguri-I, Banarhat-I, Salbari-II, Salbari-I, Barogharia, Sakoyajhora-II, Gadhearkuthi, Magurmari-II, Magurmari-I, Gadong-II, Gadong-I, Jharaltagram-II and Jharaltagram-I gram panchayats of Dhupguri community development block, as per the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India - 2008.

The Dhupguri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).