West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Deganga profile: TMC's Rahima Mondal won constituency in 2016

The Deganga Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Deganga had a total of 2,15,780 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Deganga in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Rahima Mondal of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Deganga Assembly constituency. She won 97,412 votes, as against 71,422 votes won by her main rival Md Hasanoor Jaman Chowdhury of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Dr M Nuruzzaman of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Deganga seat by defeating Mortaza Hossain of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.