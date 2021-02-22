West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Darjeeling profile: BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won 18 April bypolls

In the 2019 West Bengal Assembly bypolls, BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won, defeating Independent candidate Binoy Tamang

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Darjeeling is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has 2,20,692 electors and covers the Darjeeling Municipal Corporation, the Darjeeling-Pulbazar community development block; and Rangbul, Dhootria Kalej Valley, Plungdung, Ghum Khasmahal, Permaguri Tamsang, Sukhia-Simana, Lingia Maraybong, Rangbhang Gopaldhara, Pokhriabong-I, Pokhriabong-II and Pokhriabong-III gram panchayats of Jorebunglow Sukiapokhri community development block.

Past election results and winners

In the 2019 West Bengal Assembly bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won, defeating Independent candidate Binoy Tamang by a margin of 46,538 votes. Polling was held on 18 April, 2019.

GOJAM's Amar Singh Rai won the seat in 2016. Another party candidate Trilok Kumar Dewan won the seat in 2011 Assembly elections, having accounted for 1,20,532 votes.

The Darjeeling Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).