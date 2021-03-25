West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dantan profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 29,000 votes

Dantan will go to polls on 27 March during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

The Dantan Assembly constituency, part of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The Assembly segment comprises Dantan-II and Mohanpur community development blocks, and Chak Ismailpur gram panchayats of Dantan-I community development block.

Dantan will go to polls on 27 March during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates confirmed to be in the fray are incumbent TMC MLA Bikram Chandra Pradhan, Left front candidate Sisir Patra, and BJP’s Shaktipada Nayak.

Voter turnout in previous election

Dantan recorded a voter turnout of 84.63 percent in the 2016 election when 1,79,109 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, Dantan had 271 polling stations for its electorate of 2,11,636.

Past election results and winners

TMC’s Bikram Chandra Pradhan won the Dantan seat in 2016 with 95,641 votes. While his Congress rival Sisir Patra polled 66,381 votes, BJP nominee Shaktipada Nayak got 13,357 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.