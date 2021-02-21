West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dabgram-Phulbari profile: TMC's Goutam Deb seeks third straight term
The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dabgram-Phulbari is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency has 2,83,577 electors and 295 polling stations.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Goutam Deb of the Trinamool Congress won the Dabgram-Phulbari seat, with 1,05,679 votes. An advocate by profession, Deb also won from the seat in 2011.
As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,96,598-strong population, all of which is rural.
The Dabgram-Phulbari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalchini profile: TMC's Wilson Champramary seeks reelection for third term
The voter turnout in Kalchini in the previous Assembly election was 81.45 percent
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Mal profile: CPM seeks to ward off BJP in stronghold
The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, has 2,41,650 electors and 268 polling stations
Actors Yash Dasgupta, Papia Adhikari, Tramila Bhattacharya join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls
Meanwhile, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he will not be joining the saffron camp, putting to rest rumours that surfaced after his meeting with BJP's Anirban Ganguly