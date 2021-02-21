West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dabgram-Phulbari profile: TMC's Goutam Deb seeks third straight term

The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dabgram-Phulbari is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has 2,83,577 electors and 295 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Goutam Deb of the Trinamool Congress won the Dabgram-Phulbari seat, with 1,05,679 votes. An advocate by profession, Deb also won from the seat in 2011.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,96,598-strong population, all of which is rural.

The Dabgram-Phulbari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).