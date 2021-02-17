West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Cooch Behar Uttar profile: AIFB candidate won seat twice; 86.96% turnout in 2016 polls

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Cooch Behar Uttar is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Cooch Behar Uttar is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It falls under the Cooch Behar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates candidates as per a decision by the Delimitation Commission in 2008, has 2,71,022 electors and 305 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Cooch Behar Uttar in the previous Assembly election was 86.96 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Nagendra Nath Roy of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won the Cooch Behar Uttar seat, securing over 97,000 votes. He won the seat in the 2011 assembly elections with 84,825 votes and defeated Prasenjit Barman of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) by a slim margin of 2,197 votes.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,43,901-strong population, 84.3 percent is rural and 15.7 percent is urban. The Delimitation Commission of India recommended in 2008 that the Cooch Behar Uttar assembly segment would comprise Cooch Behar-II community development block.

The constituency saw tension and an ensuing political blame game in January when a Trinamool Congress worker was hacked to death.

The Cooch Behar Uttar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).