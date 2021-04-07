West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chunchura profile: TMC's Asit Mazumder currently represents constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Chunchura constituency had a total of 2,42,397 registered voters

Chunchura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,42,397 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Chunchura comprises Hooghly Chinsurah Municipality and Bandel, Debanandapur, Kodalia I and Kodalia II gram panchayats of Chinsurah Mogra community development block and Polba, Rajhat and Sugandha gram panchayats of Polba Dadpur community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chunchura in the previous Assembly election was 82.24 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Asit Mazumder of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from Chunchura upon securing 1,18,501 votes. He defeated Dr Pranab Kumar Ghosh of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) with 29,684 votes.

In 2011 as well, the seat was retained by the TMC. Mazumder was pitted against AIFB candidate Naren Dey, who lost the electoral battle to Mazumder by a margin of 44,592 votes or 19.95 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.