West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chowrangee profile: Nayna Bandyopadhyay won seat for TMC in 2016
The Chowrangee Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Chowrangee is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,16,566 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Chowrangee in the previous Assembly election was 56.20 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Nayna Bandyopadhyay was declared the winner after contesting on All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket. She garnered 55,119 votes and won by a margin of 11.34 percent against Congress' Somendranath Mitra.
In 2011 as well, TMC held the seat after Sikha Chowdhury secured 79,450 votes. She won the seat against Bimal Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a big margin of 57,739 votes or 52.25 percent.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
