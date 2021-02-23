West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chopra profile: Hamidul Rahman won 2016 constituency as Independent candidate
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Hamidul Rahman of the Trinamool Congress won from the Chopra Assembly seat
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Chopra (ST) is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency has 2,29,640 electors, 225 polling booths and covers Chopra community development block and Kamalagaon Sujali gram panchayat of Islampur community development block.
Past election results and winners
Hamidul Rahman of the Trinamool Congress won from the Chopra Assembly seat in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election.
Rahman, who contested as an Independent candidate, was a rebel Congress candidate.
He was suspended from the party but the Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunsi campaigned for him.
Of the 18 Congress rebels who fought the 2011 Assembly elections, Rahman was the only one to win.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Chopra was 84.77 percent.
As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,54,976 population, 98.37 percent is rural and 1.63 percent is urban.
The Chopra Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Nagrakata profile: TMC looks to support from Adivasi leader as sitting MLA defects to BJP
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sukra Munda of the Trinamool Congress won the seat
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rajganj profile: TMC's Khageswar Roy looks at third term as MLA
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Khageswar Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the Rajganj seat with 98,785 votes
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dabgram-Phulbari profile: TMC's Goutam Deb seeks third straight term
The voter turnout in Dabgram-Phulbari in the previous Assembly election was 85.54 percent