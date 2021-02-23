West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chopra profile: Hamidul Rahman won 2016 constituency as Independent candidate

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Hamidul Rahman of the Trinamool Congress won from the Chopra Assembly seat

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Chopra (ST) is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has 2,29,640 electors, 225 polling booths and covers Chopra community development block and Kamalagaon Sujali gram panchayat of Islampur community development block.

Past election results and winners

Hamidul Rahman of the Trinamool Congress won from the Chopra Assembly seat in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election.

Rahman, who contested as an Independent candidate, was a rebel Congress candidate.

He was suspended from the party but the Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunsi campaigned for him.

Of the 18 Congress rebels who fought the 2011 Assembly elections, Rahman was the only one to win.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Chopra was 84.77 percent.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,54,976 population, 98.37 percent is rural and 1.63 percent is urban.

The Chopra Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).