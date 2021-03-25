West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chhatna profile: TMC fields 2016 runner-up Subhasis Batabyal against BJP's Satyanarayan Mukherjee
The Chhatna Assembly constituency lies in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It is part of the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,21,236 registered electors
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,21,236 registered electors.
The BJP has fielded Satyanarayan Mukherjee while the TMC has fielded Subhasis Batabyal, who was the runner-up in the 2016 polls.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.99 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2016, RSP wrested the seat from the TMC, with its candidate Dhirendra Nath Layek defeating Subhasis Batabyal by 2,417 votes.
Dhirendra Nath later joined the TMC in 2018.
In the 2011 Assembly election, TMC's Batabyal defeated RSP's Anath Bandhu Mondal. Batabyal polled 7,764 votes more than Mandal.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.
The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.
Chhatna will go to polls on 27 March.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
