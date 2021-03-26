West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chapra profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 13,000 votes

Chapra witnessed 85.25 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,87,443 voters exercised their franchise.

Chapra Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment consists of Chapra community development block. Incumbent TMC MLA Rubanur Rahman, who is serving his second consecutive term in office, won the 2016 polls by 13,463 votes. Prior to Rahman's election, the constituency favoured CPM candidates in Assembly elections from 1977 to 2006.

Rahman will seek a third term as the Chapra legislator in the upcoming 2021 election. The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the state Assembly polls.

Voter turnout in previous election

Chapra witnessed 85.25 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,87,443 out of the total 2,19,864 electors exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 279 polling stations.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC’s Rukbanur Rahman polled 89,556 against 76,093 votes received by CPM’s Shamsul Islam Mollah.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.