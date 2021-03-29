West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chandrakona profile: Ex-CPM leader Chhaya Dolai won 2016 poll on TMC ticket

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.98 percent. The polling percentage in the 2011 election was 92.92 percent

The Chandrakona reserved constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Arambagh (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,50,320 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.98 percent. The polling percentage in the 2011 election was 92.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, CPM's Chhaya Dolai defeated Trinamool Congress' Sibaram Das by a slender margin of 1,296 votes.

In the 2016 election, Dolai contested on a TMC ticket and trounced CPM candidate Santinath Bodhuk by 38,381 votes.

Polling dates

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Chandrakona will go to polls on 1 April.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.