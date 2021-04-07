West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chanditala profile: TMC's Swati Khandoker brushed off 2016 challenge from CPM

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Swati Khandoker of the All India Trinamool Congress was elected to power after securing 91,874 votes as against 77,698 votes won by Azim Ali Md. Sk of the CPM

Chanditala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,90,324 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Chanditala is composed of - Bhogabatipur, Gangadharpur, Krishnarampur, Kumirmorah and Nababpur gram panchayats of Chanditala I community development block Baksa, Barijhati, Chanditala, Dankuni, Garalgacha, Janai, Monaharpur, Mrigala and Naiti gram panchayats of Chanditala II community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chanditala in the previous Assembly election was 79.18 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Swati Khandoker of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 91,874 votes as against 77,698 votes won by Azim Ali Md. Sk of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 14,176 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. Swati was fielded against Azim and was declared the winner upon securing 86,394 votes. Azim, the runner-up, lost the electoral battle by a margin of 16,920 votes or 10.27 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.