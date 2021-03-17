West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chandipur profile: TMC's Amiyakanti Bhattacharjee won seat in past two elections
The Chandipur Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency
The Chandipur Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,98,738 registered voters.
As per the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Chandipur constituency is composed of - Chandipur community development block, and Benodia, Bivisanpur, Gurgram, Kakra, Mahammadpur I and Mahammadpur II gram panchayats of Bhagabanpur I community development block.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Chandipur in the previous Assembly election was 88.93 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Amiyakanti Bhattacharjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the seat. He garnered 95,982 votes as against 86,328 votes won by Mangal Chand Pradhan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In 2011 as well the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded Bhattacharjee against Bidyut Guchhait of the CPM. Guchhait lost the electoral battle by a margin of 11,709 votes or 6.76 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
