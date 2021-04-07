West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chandannagore profile: TMC retained constituency in back-to-back polls

Chandannagore is an Assembly in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency

Chandannagore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,68,995 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Chandannagor comprises Chandernagore Municipal Corporation and Bhadreswar Municipality.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chandannagore in the previous Assembly election was 78.96 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Indranil Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Chandannagore seat. He received 75,727 votes as against 73,613 votes garnered by the runner-up Gautam Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the Chandannagore seat. The party had fielded Ashok Kumar Shaw against CPM candidate Siba Prosad Bandyopadhyay, who was defeated by a margin of 43,039 votes or 27.12 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.