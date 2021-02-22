West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chakulia profile: AIFB MLA seeks to retain seat held since constituency's inception in 2011
As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,21,285 electorates and 223 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 75.31 percent in the 2016 Assembly election
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Chakulia is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj constituency. It came into existence as a legislative Assembly constituency of West Bengal in 2011 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.
The constituency covers Bazargaon-I and Bazargaon-II gram panchayats of Karandighi community development block; and Goalpokhar-II community development block.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, All India Forward Bloc’s Ali Imran Ramz retained the Chakulia seat, which he had also won in the 2011 Assembly polls.
Ramz was among the leaders who claimed to have been approached by Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC, which is managing the Trinamool Congress’ campaign ahead of the state polls,
The Chakulia Assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,32,615 people, all of which comprises the rural pocket.
The Chakulia Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
