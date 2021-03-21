West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Chakdaha profile: TMC’s Kar Ratna Ghosh won in 2016 by over 23,000 votes

Chakdaha witnessed 84.93 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,90,047 voters exercised their franchise.

Chakdaha Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Chakdaha municipality; and Chanduria-I, Dubra, Ghetugachhi, Rautari, Silinda-I, Silinda-II, Tatla-I and Tatla-II gram panchayats of Chakdaha community development block.

The CPM had won every Assembly election in Chakdaha from 1977 to 2006. In 2011, TMC’s Naresh Chandra Chakti bagged the seat by a margin of 14,099 votes, defeating CPM’s Biswanath Gupta. Kar Ratna Ghosh retained the seat for TMC in 2016 with an increased margin of 23,653 votes.

Polling in the constituency will be held on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Chakdaha witnessed 84.93 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,90,047 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 262 polling stations for its electorate of 2,23,765.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC leader Kar Ratna Ghosh won the seat with 94,241 votes. CPM runner-up Biswanath Gupta polled 70,588 votes, while BJP’s Pradip Kumar Sarkar got 16,294 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.