West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Canning Purba profile: TMC's Saokat Molla won seat in 2016

Canning Purba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,20,662registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Canning Purba in the previous Assembly election was 87.74 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Saokat Molla of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 1,15,264 votes as against 60,230 votes won by Ajijer Rahaman Molla of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 55,034 votes.

In 2011, the CPM won from the seat. Abdur Razzak Molla from CPM was fielded against Ibrahim Molya of Congress and was declared the winner upon securing 85,105 votes. Molya became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 21,113 votes or 13.47 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.