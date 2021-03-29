West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Canning Paschim profile: TMC's Shyamal Mondal defeated Congress' Arnab Roy in 2016

The constituency will go to the polls on 6 April, during the third phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Canning Paschim Assembly constituency is located in South 24 Parganas district and comes under Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Canning-I community development block, and Narayanpur gram panchayat of Canning-II community development block.

While the TMC has decided to field Paresh Ram Das, the BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance are yet to reveal their candidates for Canning Paschim.

Voter turnout in previous election

Canning Paschim recorded a voter turnout of 85.73 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,90,680 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 248 polling stations for its electorate of 2,22,418.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC candidate Shyamal Mondal bagged the seat by garnering 93498 votes. Congress nominee Arnab Roy finished second with 74,772 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.