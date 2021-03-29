West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Burwan (SC) profile: Congress' Protima Rajak won from seat in last two polls

Burwan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Burwan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for scheduled castes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,51,697 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Burwan in the previous Assembly election was 78.03 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Protima Rajak of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 55,906 votes as against 40,904 votes won by Shasthi Charan Mal of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 15,002 votes.

In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Protima Rajak was fielded against Binoy Sarkar of the Revolutionary Socialist Party party and was declared the winner upon securing 66,304 votes. Sarkar became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 616 votes or 0.44 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.