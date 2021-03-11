West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Budge Budge profile: Sitting MLA Ashok Kumar Deb defends TMC seat

Budge Budge is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency

Budge Budge is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,91,249 registered voters.

The TMC has, yet again fielded sitting MLA Ashok Kumar Deb in this seat.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her candidature from Nandigram seat as she released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Budge Budge in the previous Assembly election was 83.56 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Ashok Kumar Deb won the Budge Budge seat on an All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by garnering 84,058 votes.

His main opponent, Sk. Mujibar Rahaman of the Indian National Congress (INC) took the second position by receiving 76,899 votes.

In 2011 as well, Deb was declared the winner in the constituency after receiving 99,915 votes.

He won against CPM's Hrishikesh Podder by a margin of 46,489 votes or 27.94 percent