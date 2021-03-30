West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bishnupur profile: TMC MLA Dilip Mondal fielded for third straight term

Bishnupur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal

Bishnupur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,04,734 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bishnupur in the previous Assembly election was 82.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Dilip Mondal of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 1,07,129 votes as against 76,499 votes won by Aloke Sardar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 30,630 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. Dilip Mondal was fielded against Sudhin Sinha of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 95,912 votes.Sinha became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 25,050 votes or 14.08 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.