West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bishnupur profile: Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya won seat in 2016

Bhattacharya won the 2016 polls on a Congress ticket. He joined the TMC in July 2016, switched to the BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and returned to the TMC in August 2020.

The Bishnupur Assembly constituency lies in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It comes under the Bishnupur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,95,374 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.79 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2011 Assembly election, Trinamool Congress' Shyama Prasad Mukherjee defeated CPM's Swapan Ghosh by a margin of 9,857 votes. In 2016, Mukherjee lost to Congress' Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya polled just 891 votes more than Mukherjee.

Bhattacharya joined the TMC in July 2016, switched to the BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and returned to the TMC in August 2020.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

Bishnupur will go to polls on 1 April.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.