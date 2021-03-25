West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Binpur profile: TMC's Khagendranath Hembram won seat by 49,323 votes in 2016
Binpur will go to polls on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election
Binpur Assembly constituency is located in the Jhargram district and comes under the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency.
The Assembly segment comprises Binpur-II and Jamboni community development blocks. The seat in the Assembly is reserved for the Schedule Tribes.
Polling for the Salboni Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. With sitting MLA Khangendranath Hembram not contesting from the seat this year, the TMC has fielded Debnath Hansda as its candidate. He faces Dibakar Hansda of CPM, Patal Chandra Murmu of BSP, Palan Saren of the BJP, Rajib Mudi of SUCI (Communist) and Independent candidates Nityalal Sing, Bablu Murmu, Mangal Chandra Sardar.
A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.
Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.
Voter turnout in previous election
Binpur recorded a voter turnout of 84.48 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,74,049 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 283 polling stations for its electorate of 2,06,031.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, TMC's Hembram defeated sitting CPM MLA Dibakar Hansda by a margin of 49,323 votes. While Hembram garnered 95,804 votes, Hansda polled 46,481 votes. Hansda had won the 2011 election by 7,610 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third phase will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
