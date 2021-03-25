West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bijpur profile: TMC's Subodh Adhikary to contest on TMC ticket from constituency

The voter turnout for the constituency of Bijpur in the 2016 Assembly election was 69.51 percent

The Bijpur Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Bijpur had a total of 1,85,133 registered electors and 204 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, incumbent TMC MLA Subhranshu Roy won from the constituency. He had defeated incumbent MLA and CPM leader Nirjharini Chakraborty in the 2011 polls. TMC’s Subodh Adhikary is contesting from Bijpur in the election this year.

Bijpur will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.