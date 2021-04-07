West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bhatpara profile: BJP's Pawan Singh defeated four-time TMC MLA in 2016 polls
The voter turnout for the constituency of Bhatpara in the 2016 Assembly election was 75.02 percent
The Bhatpara Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Bhatpara had a total of 1,49,614 registered electors and 163 polling booths.
Voter turnout in previous election
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP’s Pawan Singh defeated four-time Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh. This year, TMC has given a ticket to Jitendra Shaw from the Bhatpara seat.
Bhatpara will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.
The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections took place on 1 April and covered 30 constituencies,. The third phase was on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth will be on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
