West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bharatpur profile: TMC's Niamot Sheikh won seat in 2016 polls

Hariharpara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,89,357 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Hariharpara in the previous Assembly election was 86.74 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Niamot Sheikh of the All India Trinamool Congress party was elected to power after securing 71,502 votes as against 66,499 votes won by Alamgir Mir (Palash) of the Indian National Congress party. He was defeated by a margin of 5,003 votes.

In 2011, CPM won from this seat. Insar Ali Biswas from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was fielded against Niamot Sheikh of the TMC party and was declared the winner upon securing 58,293 votes. Sheikh became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 6,358 votes or 3.88 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.