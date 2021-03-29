West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bharatpur profile: Congress MLA Kamalesh Chatterjee won seat in 2016 poll

Bharatpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Bharatpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,414 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bharatpur in the previous Assembly election was 76.63 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Kamalesh Chatterjee (Gopal) of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 59,789 votes as against 48,772 votes won by Khadem A Dastegir (Khadu) of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 11,017 votes.

In 2011 Id Mohammad from Revolutionary Socialist Party was fielded against Daliya Begum of the Congress party and was declared the winner upon securing 70,658 votes. Begum became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 1,929 votes or 1.3 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.