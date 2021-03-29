West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bharatpur profile: Congress MLA Kamalesh Chatterjee won seat in 2016 poll
Bharatpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal
Bharatpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,414 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bharatpur in the previous Assembly election was 76.63 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Kamalesh Chatterjee (Gopal) of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 59,789 votes as against 48,772 votes won by Khadem A Dastegir (Khadu) of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 11,017 votes.
In 2011 Id Mohammad from Revolutionary Socialist Party was fielded against Daliya Begum of the Congress party and was declared the winner upon securing 70,658 votes. Begum became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 1,929 votes or 1.3 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Panihati profile: TMC's Nirmal Ghosh won seat in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, Nirmal Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress retained the seat he had won in the 2011 polls
West Bengal elections: Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee over killing of BJP workers in state at poll rally
"Didi, when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" Shah asked at a rally in Ranibandh
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raninagar profile: Congress' Firoza Begam has held seat since 2011
Raninagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal