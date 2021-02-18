West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bhangore profile: Abdur Razzak Molla of TMC won seat in 2016
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Bhangore constituency had a total of 2,05,993 registered voters
Bhangore Assembly Election 2021: Bhangore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,05,993 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bhangore in the previous Assembly election was 88.02 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Abdur Razzak Molla of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Bhangore seat. He won 1,02,087 votes, as against 83,963 votes won by his main rival Abdur Rasid Gazi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
However in 2011, CPM candidate Badal Jamadar had won the election by defeating TMC's Arabul Islam with a margin of 5,106 votes or 2.95 percent.
The Bhangore Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Actors Yash Dasgupta, Papia Adhikari, Tramila Bhattacharya join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls
Meanwhile, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he will not be joining the saffron camp, putting to rest rumours that surfaced after his meeting with BJP's Anirban Ganguly
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain seriously injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad
Two others, apart from Hossain, were injured in the attack that unfolded at the Nimtita railway station where the minister was waiting for a train to Kolkata
'If not here, will Jai Shri Ram be chanted in Pakistan?': Amit Shah takes aim at Mamata Banerjee in Bengal rally
Calling Banerjee a " failed administrator, Shah said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, MLA or minister but ending inflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal.