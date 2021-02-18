West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bhangore profile: Abdur Razzak Molla of TMC won seat in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Bhangore constituency had a total of 2,05,993 registered voters

Bhangore Assembly Election 2021: Bhangore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,05,993 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bhangore in the previous Assembly election was 88.02 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Abdur Razzak Molla of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Bhangore seat. He won 1,02,087 votes, as against 83,963 votes won by his main rival Abdur Rasid Gazi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

However in 2011, CPM candidate Badal Jamadar had won the election by defeating TMC's Arabul Islam with a margin of 5,106 votes or 2.95 percent.

The Bhangore Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).