West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bhagabangola profile: CPM's Mahasin Ali currently holds seat

Bhagabangola is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,93,124 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bhagabangola in the previous Assembly election was 85.98 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Mahasin Ali of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was elected to power after securing 1,05,037 votes as against 68,732 votes won by Abu Sufian Sarkar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party. He was defeated by a margin 36,305 votes.

In 2011, Samajwadi Party's Chand Mohammad was fielded against Sagir Hossain of TMC. Mohammad was declared the winner upon securing 62,862 votes. Ali became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 13,334 votes or 8.16 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.