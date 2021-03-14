West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Baharampur profile: Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty won from seat in 2016 by a landslide

Baharampur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Baharampur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,88,636 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Baharampur in the previous Assembly election was 79.72 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Manoj Chakraborty of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 1,27,762 votes as against 35,489 votes won by Dr. Sujata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress party. She was defeated by a margin of 92,273 votes.

In 2011 Congress won from this seat as well. Manoj Chakraborty from Congress was fielded against Tarit Kumar Brahmachari of the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was declared the winner upon securing 91,578 votes. Brahmachari became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 43,313 votes or 25.96 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.