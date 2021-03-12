West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Beleghata profile: Paresh Paul of TMC won seat in 2016

The Beleghata Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Beleghata is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Beleghata constituency had a total of 1,60,614 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Beleghata in the previous Assembly election was 66.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Paresh Paul of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the constituency. He defeated his main rival, Rajib Biswas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with 84,843 votes. Biswas lost by a margin of 16.30 percent.

In the 2011 election as well, Paul was declared the winner. He won 93,185 votes, as against 61,497 votes won by Anadi Kumar Sahu of the CPM. Sahu was defeated by a margin of 31,688 votes or 19.54 percent.

The election in West Bengal will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).