West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Beldanga profile: Congress MLA Seikh Safiujjaman retains seat in last two polls

Beldanga is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,76,225 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Beldanga in the previous Assembly election was 80.28 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Seikh Safiujjaman of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 87,017 votes as against 56,736 votes won by Golam Kibria Mia of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin of 30,281 votes.

In 2011 Congress won from this seat as well. Safiujjaman Seikh from Congress was fielded against Sirajul Md. Refatullah of the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was declared the winner upon securing 87,017 votes. Begum became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 13,883 votes or 9.27 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.