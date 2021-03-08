West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Behala Paschim profile: TMC's Partha Chatterjee currently represents constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Partha Chatterjee of the AITC won the Behala Paschim seat by gaining 1,02,114 votes against 93,218 votes secured by Kaustav Chatterjee of the CPM

Behala Paschim is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,22,253 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Behala Paschim in the previous Assembly election was 75.49 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Partha Chatterjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Behala Paschim seat by gaining 1,02,114 votes against 93,218 votes secured by Kaustav Chatterjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, Partha was declared the winner in the Assembly election by defeating CPM candidate Kaustav Chatterjee with a margin of 59,021 votes or 29.06 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.