West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Basirhat Uttar profile: 2016 saw 89.6 percent voter turnout

Basirhat Uttar Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Basirhat Uttar Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin were formed in 2011, replacing the erstwhile Hasnabad Assembly seat.

Basirhat Uttar comprises Bashirhat -II community development block and Amlani, Bhebia, Makhal Gachha, and Murarisha gram panchayats of Hasnabad community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

Basirhat Uttar recorded a voter turnout of 89.66 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,13,998 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 276 polling stations for its electorate of 2,38,670.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, CPM’s Rafikul Islam Mondal won the seat by a mere 492 votes. While Mondal garnered 97828 votes, his TMC rival ATM Abdullah polled 97,336 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.