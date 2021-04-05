West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Basirhat Dakshin profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 24,000 votes

Basirhat Dakshin recorded a voter turnout of 86.81 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,16,862 voters exercised their franchise.

Basirhat Dakshin Assembly constituency comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and is located in North 24 Parganas district. Basirhat Dakshin and Basirhat Uttar came into existence in 2011 after the erstwhile Hasnabad Assembly seat ceased to exist.

Basirhat Dakshin comprises Basirhat-I community development block, and Basirhat and Taki municipalities.

CPM’s Gautam Deb won every Assembly election from 1987 to 2006 in the constituency. In 2011, CPM fielded Narayan Mukherjee, who bagged the seat by 12,400 votes. During the 2014 bypoll necessitated by Mukherjee’s death, BJP marked its first Assembly win in the state after a gap of 13 years.

In the following 2016 election, TMC’s Dipendu Biswas won the seat by 24,058 votes, while the BJP finished second.

Basirhat Dakshin will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Basirhat Dakshin recorded a voter turnout of 86.81 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,16,862 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 285 polling stations for its electorate of 2,49,807.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC’s Dipendu Biswas won the Basirhat Dakshin seat with 88,085 votes. BJP runner-up Samik Bhattacharya polled 64027 votes, while Congress candidate Amit Majumdar got 57,035 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.