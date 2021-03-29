West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Basanti (SC) profile: TMC's Gobinda Chandra Naskar won seat in 2016

The Basanti Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

Basanti Assembly Election 2021: Basanti constituency is a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes and is located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It is part of the Jaynagar (SC) Parliamentary constituency.

Basanti had a total of 2,25,157 registered electors in 2016

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Basanti in the previous Assembly election was 80.98 percent.

Past election results and winners: In the 2011 Assembly election, RSP's Subhas Naskar defeated Congress candidate Arnab Ray by a margin of 6235 votes. In 2016, Subhas lost to Trinamool Congress' Gobinda Chandra Naskar by 16,607 votes.

The Basanti Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).