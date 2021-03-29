West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Baruipur Purba profile: TMC MLA won second term in 2016 by over 20,000 votes

Baruipur Purba will go to the polls on 6 April, during the third phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency is located in South 24 Parganas district and comes under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat in the West Bengal Assembly is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises Bamangachhi, Chaltaberia, Dhosa Chandaneswar, Jangalia, Khakurdaha and Narayanitala gram panchayats of Jaynagar - I community development block; and Begumpur, Belegachhi, Brindakhali, Champahati, Hardhah, Nabagram, Ramnagar-I, Ramnagar-II and South Garia ram panchayats of Baruipur community development block.

Incumbent MLA Nirmal Mondal, who is currently serving his second term as the Baruipur Purba legislator, won the 2016 election by 20,362 votes.

The constituency will go to the polls on 6 April, during the third phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Baruipur Purba recorded a voter turnout of 86.3 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,92,089 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 269 polling stations for its electorate of 2,22,583.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC winner Nirmal Mondal garnered 92,313 votes. CPM runner-up Sujoy Mistry polled 71951 votes, while BJP’s Amulya Kumar Naskar got 12,738 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.