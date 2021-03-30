West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Baruipur Paschim profile: Incumbent TMC MLA Biman Banerjee retains seat since 2011

Baruipur Paschim is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,12,898 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Baruipur Paschim in the previous Assembly election was 85.77 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Biman Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 99,945 votes as against 63,413 votes won by Safiuddin Khan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 36,532 votes.

In 2011 as well, the AITC retained the seat. Biman Banerjee was fielded against Kanak Kanti Paria of CPI and was declared the winner upon securing 88,187 votes. Purkait became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 31,888 votes or 20.81 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.