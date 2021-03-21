West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Barrackpur profile: Film director Raj Chakraborty to contest polls on TMC ticket

The voter turnout for the constituency of Barrackpur in the 2016 Assembly election was 71.78 percent

The Barrackpur Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Barrackpur seat came into existence in 2011 after Titagarh (Vidhan Sabha constituency) ceased to exist from the same year.

In 2016, Barrackpur had a total of 2,07,385 registered electors and 231 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Shilbhadra Dutta retained the seat he had won in the 2011 polls. Film director Raj Chakraborty is contesting the polls on a TMC ticket from the Barrackpur constituency. In independent India's first election in 1951, Phanindranath Mukhopadhyay of the Congress won the Barrackpore seat. Thereafter, the seat did not exist till 2011.

Barrackpur will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.