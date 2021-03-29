West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Barjora profile: CPM’s Sujit Chakraborty won seat in 2016
In 2011, Trinamool Congress’ Asutosh Mukherjee won from Barjora, while in 1996, 2001 and 2006, CPM’s Susmita Biswas emerged victorious
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Barjora is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It falls under the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency.
As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,42,502 electorates and 293 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 86.49 percent in the 2016 assembly election.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, CPM’s Sujit Chakraborty won the seat. In 2011, Trinamool Congress’ Asutosh Mukherjee won from Barjora, while in 1996, 2001 and 2006, CPM’s Susmita Biswas emerged victorious in the constituency.
The Barjora Assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,08,621, of which 91.64 percent is rural and 8.36 percent is urban population.
The Barjora seat will go to polls on 1 April. The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Elections will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.
