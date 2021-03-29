West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bankura profile: Congress MLA Daripa Shampa won seat in 2016

In 2012, a by-election was necessitated in the Bankura Assembly seat by the death of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Kashinath Misra

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Bankura is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It falls under the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,56,657 electorates and 308 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 80.44 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Congress’ Daripa Shampa won the seat. In 2012, a by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Kashinath Misra. Minati Misra of Trinamool Congress defeated her nearest rival Nilanjan Dasgupta of CPM in the bypolls.

In the 2006 state assembly elections, Partha De of CPM won the Bankura assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Kashinath Mishra of Trinamool Congress.

The Bankura Assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,14,204, of which 56.27 percent is rural and 43.73 percent is urban population.

The Bankura seat will go to polls on 1 April. The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Elections will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.