West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Uttar profile: TMC's Biswajit Das won seat in 2016

Bangaon Uttar Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. It came into existence along with Bangaon Dakshin in 2011 as per the order of Delimitation Commission.

The Assembly segment comprises Bangaon municipality; and Akaipur, Chhaigheria, Dharma Pukuria, Ganganandapur, Ghatbore, Gopalnagar-I and Gopalnagar-II gram panchayats of

Bangaon community development block.

The SC-reserved constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Bangaon Uttar witnessed 82.80 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,90,163 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 267 polling stations for its electorate of 2,29,679.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, Biswajit Das of TMC won the seat by a margin of 33,192 votes. While Das polled 95,822 votes, his All India Forward Block rival Sushanta Bowali got 62,630 votes. Das, however, switched to the BJP in 2019.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.