West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Dakshin profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 26,000 votes

In 2016, TMC leader Surajit Kumar Biswas won a second term as the Bangaon Dakshin MLA by a margin of 26,904 votes.
Bangaon Dakshin Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. It came into existence along with Bangaon Uttar in 2011, as per the order of Delimitation Commission. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
The Assembly segment comprises Bairampur, Chauberia-I, Chauberia-II, Dighari, Kalupur and Palla gram panchayats of Bangaon community development block; and Chandpara, Dooma, Fulsara, Jaleswar-II, Jhaudanga and Ramnagar gram panchayats of Gaighata community development block.
The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous election
Bangaon Dakshin witnessed 82.80 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,90,163 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 267 polling stations for its electorate of 2,29,679.
Past election results and winners
In 2016, TMC leader Surajit Kumar Biswas won a second term as the Bangaon Dakshin MLA by a margin of 26,904 votes. Biswas garnered 92,379 votes, while his CPM rival polled 65,475 votes. Biswas had won the seat in 2011 by 21,889 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
