West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Balurghat profile: RSP's Biswanath Choudhury won seat in 2016

The Balurghat constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,60,609 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election: The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.17 percent.

Past election results and winners: With 67,495 votes, Trinamool Congress' Chakraborty Shankar had registered victory over RSP candidate Biswanath Choudhury (49,204 votes) in the 2011 Assembly election. In the 2016 polls, Choudhary defeated Shankar by a slender margin of 1450 votes.

The Balurghat Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).