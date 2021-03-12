West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ballygunge profile: Subrata Mukherjee of TMC won seat in 2016
The Ballygunge Assembly constituency will go to polls on 26 April as part of phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
Ballygunge is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata South district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,53,950 registered voters.
The Ballygunge Assembly constituency will go to polls on 26 April as part of phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Budge Budge in the previous Assembly election was 63.86 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Subrata Mukherjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner after securing 70,083 votes. He won the seat against Congress' Krishna Debnath, who came second with 54,858 votes.
In 2011 as well, Mukherjee held the seat on a TMC ticket. He received 88,194 votes against CPM candidate Fuad Halim's 47,009 votes.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Maldaha profile: Congress' Bhupendra Nath Halder retained seat in 2016 polls
In the 2016 Assembly election, Nath defeated TMC candidate Dulal Sarkar by a margin of 33,309 votes
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Budge Budge profile: Sitting MLA Ashok Kumar Deb defends TMC seat
Budge Budge is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Rashbehari profile: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of TMC won seat in 2016
The Rashbehari Assembly constituency will go to polls on 27 April as part of the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021