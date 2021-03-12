West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ballygunge profile: Subrata Mukherjee of TMC won seat in 2016

The Ballygunge Assembly constituency will go to polls on 26 April as part of phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

Ballygunge is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata South district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,53,950 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Budge Budge in the previous Assembly election was 63.86 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Subrata Mukherjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner after securing 70,083 votes. He won the seat against Congress' Krishna Debnath, who came second with 54,858 votes.

In 2011 as well, Mukherjee held the seat on a TMC ticket. He received 88,194 votes against CPM candidate Fuad Halim's 47,009 votes.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).