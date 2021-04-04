West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bally profile: TMC's Baishali Dalmiya emerged victorious in 2016

Bally is an Assembly constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

Bally is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,12,278 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bally in the previous Assembly election was 70.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Baishali Dalmiya of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Bally constituency. She garnered 52,702 votes as against 37,299 votes won by her closest rival Saumendranath Bera of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Bera was defeated by a margin of 15,403 votes or 13.73 percent.

In 2011 as well, the Bally seat was held by the TMC. Sultan Singh was declared winner after securing 87,408 votes. CPM's Kanika Ganguly was the runner up, who lost by a thin margin of 6,600 votes or 6.31 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.