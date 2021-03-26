West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Balarampur profile: TMC’s Shantiram Mahato won seat in 2016, seeeks third term
The BJP has fielded Baneswar Mahato in the Balarampur Assembly constituency while Congress has given its ticket to Uttam Banerjee
Balarampur Assembly constituency, which comes under Purulia Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Purulia district.
The Assembly segment comprises Balarampur community development block; Chakaltore, Dimdiha, Durku, Garafusra, Lagda and Sonaijuri gram panchayats in Purulia-I community development block; and Chatu Hansa, Hensla and Puara gram panchayats in Arsha community development block.
Incumbent MLA Shantiram Mahato has been representing the constituency since 2011. According to the Trinamool Congress candidate list, Mahato will seek a third term as the Balarampur legislator in the 2021 Assembly poll. The BJP has fielded Baneswar Mahato in the constituency while Congress has given its ticket to Uttam Banerjee.
The constituency will go to the polls on 27 March during the first phase of the Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous election
Balarampur recorded a voter turnout of 83.46 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,74,600 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 242 polling stations for its electorate of 2,09,191.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, TMC’s Shantiram Mahato retained the Balarampur seat by garnering 82,086 votes. His Congress rival Jagadish Mahato polled 71,882 votes, while BJP’s Subhas Das finished third with 8,940 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
