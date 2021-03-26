West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Baghmundi profile: Congress' Nepal Mahata won in 2016 by 8,587 votes
Veteran Congress leader Nepal Mahato has been representing Baghmundi since its inception in 2011.
Baghmundi Assembly constituency comes under Purulia Lok Sabha constituency and is located in Purulia district.
The Assembly segment comprises Jhalda-I community development block, Jhalda municipality, Baghmundi community development block, and Hetgugui and
Sirkabad gram panchayats of Arsha community development block.
Baghmundi constituency goes to polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of West Bengal polls.
Veteran Congress leader Nepal Mahata has been representing the constituency since its inception in 2011. The incumbent MLA will seek re-election in the 2021 Assembly poll, while the TMC has fielded Sushanta Mahato. Meanwhile, the NDA has allotted the Baghmundi seat to the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).
Voter turnout in previous election
Baghmundi recorded a voter turnout of 84.22 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,88,201 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 271 polling stations for its electorate of 2,23,462.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 election, Congress candidate Nepal Mahata won the seat by a margin of 8,587 votes. Mahata garnered 88,707 votes while his TMC rival Samir Mahato polled 80,120 votes. Nepal Mahata had won the 2011 election by 17,644 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
