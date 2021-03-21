West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bagdah profile: Congress won in 2016 by over 12,000 votes

In 2016, Dulal Chandra Bar of Congress won the seat by garnering 1,02,026 votes, while his TMC rival Upendra Nath Biswas polled 89,790 votes.

Bagdah Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises Bagda community development block, and Gangrapota, Sundarpur and Tengra gram panchayats of Bangaon community development block.

The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Bagdah witnessed 79.67 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 2,05,664 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 284 polling stations for its electorate of 2,58,139.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, Dulal Chandra Bar of Congress won the seat by garnering 1,02,026 votes, while his TMC rival Upendra Nath Biswas polled 89,790 votes. This was Bar’s second win in Bagdah, where he had successfully contested in 2006 as a TMC candidate.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.